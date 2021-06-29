Manchester United Transfer News: Devils Look At La Liga For Reinforcements

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready for a summer full of action in the transfer market. There are more and more reports suggesting that Jadon Sancho has never been closer to joining the Red Devils and the latest stories claim United will be paying around 85 million euros for the player, somewhere in the region of 74 million pounds.

However, we are not here to speak about the way that deal is expected to be structured – Man United and Borussia Dortmund are now finalising the terms of add-ons which will be included in the teadl. We are here to talk about some interesting rumours regarding United’s potential business in La Liga. While these stories do not seem very likely to actually happen, it is interesting to see more and more reports suggesting United are paying more attention to the Spain’s top flight.

One story is in regards to Man United being interested in Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente, while the other one is revealing United were in for a Real Sociedad player which did not get the permission to come to Old Trafford. Let’s dig in.

Marcos Llorente A Target For Manchester United?

Manchester United are reportedly keen on siginng Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente. The attacking/central midfielder is being linked with a move to Manchester, as Spanish media outlet Marca are claiming the Red Devils are once more looking towards him. Once more, because they say Man United were already interested in him in the last January transfer window. There is nothing to suggest United were actually going after Llorente, but Marca believe they will test the waters for the player this summer. It is hard to say how realistic this move is, as United have other preocupations with signing Sancho and then possibly a centre-back. Considering Atletico Madrid would definitely ask for a huge transfer fee in order to let him go, it is unlikely United could spend that much in a single summer, especially after the expected arrival of Sancho.

There is also the fact Llorente has a contract with Atletico until June 2024 and he was one of the players Diego Simeone was relying on the most this past season, with him playing in 45 matches, scoring 13 and assisting another 12 goals. All of this seems just like regular talking from Spanish media which will lead to nowhere…

Willian Jose Wanted To Come To Manchester?

Interesting quotes have emerged this Tuesday in regards to Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose. The 29-year-old Brazilian said in an interview for Noticias de Gipuzkoa that there was a bid from Manchester United during the past January transfer window. Jose claimed Real Sociedad had promised to let him go if a big club came asking for him, saying it was United and Barcelona who wanted to sign him. Real Sociedad did not want to business with them and Willian Jose ended up on a six-month loan at Wolverhampton during 2021. He scored one goal in 17 matches and has now returned to the La Liga outfit, where he has a contract until 2024, although Wolves do have an option to buy him.