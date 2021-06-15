Manchester United Players At Euro 2020: The Devils Have Started Well

Embed from Getty Images

European Championship has started last week and we have already seen some Man United players in action at the big tournament. Here is how they and their teams fared so far.

Wales – James Does Well

First Manchester United player we got to see at this European Championship was Daniel James. His Wales played their first match in Group A against Switzerland and they did well to get a 1-1 draw. It was not an easy match, as the Welshmen had to get back into the game after conceding first. James played 75 minutes, coming right after their equaliser and he did well, with two key passes made while on the pitch.

England – Rashford Features In Important Win

England did not have an easy task at the start of the tournament, as they had to face Croatia again, World Cup runners-up and the team that defeated them in the semifinal of that tournament three years ago. Dean Henderson was on the bench throughout this match, while Marcus Rashford came on for the last 20 minutes, replacing Phil Foden. By that time, England already had their 1-0 lead after Raheem Sterling scored and it turned out to be the only goal of the game. Important three points were won, with Rashford not being able to do much during the time he was given, as England were mostly defending without the ball.

Scotland – McTominay Unable To Save Them

Scotland first game at a big tournament after 23 years did not end well for them. Czech Republic defeated them 2-0 with Patrick Schick scoring the brace – first with a lovely header and then with a stunner from 49 yards out! Scott McTominay played full 90 minutes in the heart of Scotland’s midfield five, as they opted for a 3-5-2 formation. McTominay did well enough, but this was not a great match for his team, despite the Scots managing to create more chances throughout. His individual performance at such a big stage was good enough.

Spain & Sweden – De Gea Watches Lindelof’s Clean Sheet

This was the match which had seen Man United players pitted against each other. However, David de Gea was not in action, but rather sitting in the bench, as his Spain drew 0-0 against Victor Lindelof’s Sweden. It was the Man United centre-back who had a good game in the heart of Sweden’s back four, as they managed to keep a clean sheet against a stronger side. The Spaniards were having most of the ball, while Lindelof orchestrated his team well in a low block which remained intact throughout.

Portugal – Bruno Performs Well In Late Win

Portugal struggled against Hungary, but ultimately managed to score three late goals to make this win look much easier than it was. A 3-0 win is still a good start and Bruno Fernandes did well for the 89 minutes he was on the pitch. He created three chances while on the pitch and he can be happy with how he did.

France – Pogba Is Class

And then there was Paul Pogba, a player which always shows his class when playing for his national team. France defeated Germany 1-0 and Pogba was at the heart of it, as his performance with the ball at his feet reminded everyone of what he really is capable of. During the full 90 minutes he played, he was probably the best rated French player, with three successful dribbles and six long balls completed. He even did well defensively, winning the ball back on five occassions.