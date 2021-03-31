Manchester United Players On International Duty – March 2021, Part 3

Embed from Getty Images

The international break is finally over! Manchester United will be back in action in four days, as we have seen a lot of our players on international duty. It was a gruelling week for some of them, while the others got time to get rested and prepare for the final stretch of the season. There were three matchday’s in European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, as UEFA had to find more dates for their matches to be played after many delays of 2020.

Here is how our players fared on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly

Ivory Coast defeated Ethiopia in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 3-1, a dead rubber match and therefore it was to be expected that Eric Bailly will not be in action.

Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

Netherlands had an easy job against Gibraltar away from home, beating them 7-0 with our own Donny van de Beek playing for the last 15 minutes of the game, getting himself on the scoresheet.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

After a 2-2 draw in Belgrade against Serbia, where Bruno Fernandes did not enjoy one of his best performances, this time around there was no need for him the Portugal’s matchday squad. He missed the team’s trip to Luxembourg, where Portugal won 3-1 after going behind in the first half.

Wales – Dan James

What a beautiful night this past Tuesday was for Daniel James! Man United winger was the man of the match in a 1-0 win against Czech Republic, as he scored the only goal after 81 minutes of play. A brilliant cross from Gareth Bale found James, whose header was too good for the visitors. Wales are now in full contention for the second place in the group.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Good news for all Man United fans are that Sweden played a friendly match against Estonia tonight, so Victor Lindelof was not in the team. Sweden won 1-0, while our centre-back got time off to rest.

The England Crew

Daniel James had a great night on Tuesday and tonight that was Harry Maguire! England have defeated Poland 2-1, their main rivals in these qualifiers, thanks to a late Harry Maguire goal. He capped off a great performance with that goal, with only Jesse Lingard of all Man United players coming on in the second half, with the West Ham midfielder replacing Raheem Sterling in injury time.

France – Paul Pogba

France did not manage to get a big win, but a win they did get, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 away from home. Paul Pogba played all 90 minutes, earning a yellow card late into the match, while it was Antoine Griezmann who scored the winning goal.

Spain – David De Gea

There is no playing time for David de Gea in the national team of Spain. The Spaniards got their 3-1 win against Kosovo and it was Unai Simon for the third straight time this month who was in goal for Luis Enrique’s side.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

And the last but not the least, Scott McTominay played full 90 minutes in Scotland’s easy 4-0 win against Gibraltar. He was the right centre-back in a back three and he did not have any kinds of problems against this weak opponent.