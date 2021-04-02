Manchester United’s April 2021 Fixtures and Expectations

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United head into the penultimate month of the 2020-21 season with the opportunity to get closer to sealing a top-four finish and reach the final four of the UEFA Europa League.

We headed into the international break off the back of a disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Leicester City at the quarter-final stage prior to this crucial month for us.

A top-four finish is in our own hands as we have an eight-point lead over West Ham United in fifth, but still with a few tricky fixtures remaining. Here is a look at what we have coming up:

Brighton & Hove Albion (home)

We return from the international break to host struggling Brighton & Hove Albion in a match we are rightfully clear favourites. Anyone who is considering backing us should think about the bet365 bonus code uk to increase their potential returns. Though the Seagulls did win their two games directly before the break – away to Southampton and at home to Newcastle United.

Prior to that they had lost three in a row, including against West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace. We were dramatic late 3-2 winners at the AMEX Stadium back in September.

Granada (away)

The first leg of our Europa League quarter-final takes place four days later as we’re in Spain to face Granada. Currently sitting in the top half of the La Liga table, they have a great record at home this season but not so much on the road.

Granada were 2-0 winners at home to Napoli and Molde in the first legs of their previous two knockout rounds before losing the second legs 1-2. It will be important for us not to fall to a similar first-leg scoreline.

Tottenham Hotspur (away)

We return from Spain to head to North London and face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. They will have had the full week to rest and prepare for our visit as they have already been eliminated from Europe this season.

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale have been in fine form of late, but Son Heung-min is sidelined through injury. It will be interesting to read the Spurs news closer to the time of this match, particularly with their list of injuries.

Granada (home)

The second leg of our Europa League quarter-final takes place four days after travelling to the English capital.

Burnley (home)

Despite only three days between our Europa League tie and the next Premier League game, three points should be on the cards when we host Burnley later in April.

Although the Clarets haven’t lost too many of late their form could have turned by then as they’re likely to have all but secured their Premier League status.

Leeds United (away)

Our only full week off in April comes between hosting Burnley and then travelling to Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa’s side haven’t been too consistent his season but did pick up four points in their final two games before the international break – a goalless draw at home to Chelsea and a 2-1 win at Fulham.

We were in the middle of an excellent run in December when we hammered Leeds United 6-2. Scott McTominay scored twice in the opening three minutes whilst Bruno Fernandes scored a brace himself and Daniel James helped himself to a rare goal.

Europa League semi-final?

Should we be successful versus Granada earlier in the month then the first leg of our Europa League semi-final tie at home to either Ajax or AS Roma will be our final fixture in April.