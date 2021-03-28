Manchester United Players On International Duty – March 2021, Part 2

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are still on international duty, at least those which have been called up to play for their national sides. The second round of matches is already over and there have been plenty of Reds in action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s see how they and their teams fared in these past few days.

Eric Bailly And Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

The only match from Friday in which there were Man United players was the one in Niger, where Ivory Coast were the visitors. Ivory Coast won 3-0 as Eric Bailly played well for the entire 90 minutes, featuring in a back three. Amad Diallo was also part of the matchday squad, but the youngster sat out the entire match in this Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Donny Van De Beek – Netherlands

Donny did not feature for the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifying opener against Turkey, which was a 4-2 loss, but this time he got on the pitch. Van de Beek came on in the last 11 minutes of the 2-0 win over Latvia as Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong scored in each half to make it a comfortable victory.

Bruno Fernandes – Portugal

Bruno Fernandes had less fun with Portugal in Belgrade, although he played 91 minutes, before getting substituted in injury time. Portugal drew 2-2 against Serbia after having a 2-0 lead at half-time. Fernandes also earned a yellow card in this match.

Dylan Levitt – Wales

While most of the European sides played World Cup qualifiers, Wales won 1-0 against Mexico in a friendly match, courtesy of a Kieffer Moore goal. Dan James was rested in this one ahead of more important matches, while our Dylan Levitt played for the first 45 minutes before Josh Sheehan came on in his place.

Paul Pogba And Anthony Martial – France

France had a lot of trouble against Ukraine in their opener (1-1) but in Kazakhstan on Sunday it was much easier for them. They won 2-0, as Anthony Martial assisted the opener for Ousmane Dembele. Martial played for the first hour before he had to be substituted due to injury, while Paul Pogba came off at the same time, as Adrien Rabiot replaced him.

The England Crew

England did not have a lot of problem on their trip to Albania, as they won 2-0 with goals from Mason Mount and Harry Kane. Harry Maguire did well for full 90 minutes in defence, while only Jesse Lingard also played of all Man United players in the national side. He came on in the last 10 minutes instead of Phil Foden.

David De Gea – Spain

As was the case in their 1-1 draw against Greece, David de Gea once again sat out all 90 minutes in the 2-1 win in Georgia, as Luis Enrique once again decided to put Unai Simon in goal.

Scott McTominay – Scotland

Scotland went to Isreal and managed to remain unbeaten, as they drew 1-1. Scott McTominay was the central midfielder for entire 90 minutes, once again playing in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Victor Lindelof – Sweden

And the last but not the least, Victor Lindelof had an easy job in central defence for Sweden, as his national side defeated Kosovo 3-0.