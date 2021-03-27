What Awaits Manchester United In April 2021?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are currently on international duty and will be there until midway through the next week. The March international break is an interesting one, as our players are mostly starting their World Cup qualifying campaigns.

But that break will be soon over – although might feel like it lasts for eternity – and the team will be getting back together in Manchester. By then, it will already be April and Man United will be starting a new, final cycle of the campaign.

The most important part of the season is upon as, April and May are approaching fast. So what awaits Manchester United during April? How many matches will the Devils play and what kind of schedule will be in front of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players?

Six Matches For Sure, More Than Half At Home

Despite not playing a single game in the final 10 days of March, April will see as many matches for United as it did this month. Six matches are ahead and four of them will be at Old Trafford, which could be an important factor in having to travel less. During March, United have won three, drew two and lost one match. Hopefully April will be better.

Brighton Before Travelling To Spain

Man United will start their April action on the fourth of the month, against Brighton. The Sunday night match will be played at Old Trafford, as one of the unluckiest sides in the league will be coming to town. Graham Potter’s team is the side which has lost more points than it was expected to win than any other side in the league and they are definitely a team United should be careful about. Brighton are capable of playing wonderful football against any team in the league.

After that, it will be time for the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal. Man United will travel to Spain to meet with Granada, in a match that could be truly important for Solskjaer’s side. Not only because it is a Europa League quarterfinal, but because a really good performance could make the second leg much easier, similarly to what happened against Real Sociedad.

Spurs Reminding Of Scars

After that, on 11 April, Man United will travel to London to play Tottenham Hotspur. Jose Mourinho’s side defeated United 6-1 at Old Trafford in the first half of the campaign and Solskjaer’s team will definitely want some kind of revenge. United’s win in this match could even end Mourinho’s hopes of bringing Spurs back to Champions League football.

That match will be followed four days later with another match against Granada in Europa League, this time at home.

Two More For Sure, Maybe Even Three

After Granada, there will be two more matches for United in April. At least, two more that are certain. After playing Burnley on the 17 April at home, Man United will seven days later go to Elland Road to play Leeds United. But if United progress to the Europa League semifinals, then there will be another match for the team on 29 April.

That would be the first leg of the semifinal, with the second one coming seven days later. Potential opponent for United in that round could be Ajax or Roma. A fun month is ahead for Man United, hopefully by the end of it we will be within a touching distance of reaching the Europa League final…