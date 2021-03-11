Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have had a great weekend, beating Manchester City in the big derby, but then they faltered again to repeat a similar performance. In the end, they got a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Europa League’s round of 16 first leg match at Old Trafford. It was the first European goal for Amad Diallo that opened the scoring in the second half, giving a lead to the hosts. However, after plenty of their chances and unlucky moments that have stopped them earlier, Milan managed to snatch an equalising goal deep into the stoppage time through Simon Kjaer.

Here is what we learned from this match.

Diallo Gets His Big Night

There was not really a lot of playing time for Amad Diallo before, that we could say we have seen more of him than just glimpses. But this time, against Milan, he got a full 45 half of playing time, coming on during half-time. The youngster showed he was paid the money he was paid in order for the move from Atalanta to happen, with a brilliant movement that made the goal happen.

It was Fernandes who made an incredible pass to assist him, which was peak Bruno, but without Amad’s movement that goal simply would not have happened. Diallo is still just 18 years old and there is a lot of work ahead of him, but already in the past few appearances he got, he has shown that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to believe him more and more. This game and this goal will further improve Diallo’s case.

We Have To Talk About The Maguire Miss

There is plenty of things we could say about Harry Maguire. Some of them are good, as he is one of the leaders of this team and his performances, especially on the ball, can be very valuable to the Devils. But sometimes he is just not helping his cause. The centre-back is known for being prone to errors, but this time, it was at the other end that he had issues. After one corner-kick, Maguire found himself alone on the far post, with just several inches from the goal, with the ball coming straight towards him. Somehow, he managed to hit the post, before the ball went across the six-yard box and off target. This miss might cost United dearly.

More Trouble For Martial

Anthony Martial’s season has been far from ideal. The Frenchman’s campaign has seen more lows than highs and even when those highs came, as they did against Man City, they do not last so long. It was once again the case against Milan. Martial’s first-half performance was completely forgotten once it became obvious he will not continue due to injury problems, which have hindered his season to a great extent. We will have to see how long he will be out of action.

Milan Have Their Chance Now

AC Milan have not been great against Red Star in the last round of Europa League, but tonight they were really good. They were truly unlucky to not score at least one more goal, but in the end, they got the equaliser they deserved. Now with a goal scored away from home, Stefano Pioli’s side will have the chance to progress at San Siro, especially if both teams repeat their performances a week from now. Milan were dangerous with their attacking football and that might only improve at their own turf.