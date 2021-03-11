CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs AC Milan

Manchester United are back in Europa League action. After a marvelous 2-0 win in the Manchester Derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is ready for some European challenges and this one comes in the name of AC Milan. The clash of the two former European champions is a promising one and here is the team that starts the match for United.

Dean Henderson is once again in goal, Eric Bailly will play alongside captain Harry Maguire, while Alex Telles gets his chance at left-back. Scott McTominay will make a partnership with Nemanja Matic in the central midfield, while Daniel James gets his chance on the right wing. It is also interesting to see Anthony Martial start on the left, with Mason Greenwood getting the chance up front, ahead of Bruno Fernandes.