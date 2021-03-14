CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham United

Manchester United have done their ‘first half’ of the Europa League tie against AC Milan, in between them is time for Premier League. West Ham United are in town and this is the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to fight for the three points. Dean Henderson is still in goal, as it was expected, while Victor Lindelof starts alongside Harry Maguire. In-form Luke Shaw is at left-back, while Solskjaer gets his favourite midfield duo to start – Fred and Scott McTominay.

Up front is an interesting situation, with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford starting on the wings, Bruno Fernandes is in his favoured number 10 role, while it is Mason Greenwood who spearheads the attack. There is no Anthony Martial in the matchday squad, as is also the case with Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek.