Manchester United vs West Ham United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are getting back to Premier League action. After the 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Europa League’s round of 16 first leg match at Old Trafford, it is time for another match at home. West Ham United are coming to town, the team United dispatched 3-1 in London last year and hopefully something similar will be in the making once again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is in need of stringing a few wins in a row and hopefully this match will start that, ahead of the team’s trip to Italy next week.

Team News

It will be interesting to see which team will start for Man United, as there are problems for the Devils, especially when looking at those attacking players. Anthony Martial had to come off against Milan due to a hip issue and remains to be seen when he will be ready, while Edinson Cavani is still having his fitness issues. Marcus Rashford might be back in the team, while Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata are all out, rendering Soslkjaer’s possibilities in several positions. Also, Phil Jones is still injured.

On the other hand, West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard as he is not allowed to play against the parent club, while Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are still out injured.

Form Guide

West Ham are currently sitting pretty in fifth place of the Premier League standings and that is with a game in hand on Chelsea, who are two points in front of them in fourth. The form of David Moyes’ side has been pretty much phenomenal for quite a while now. In their last four games, they have won all three they have played at home – against Sheffield United, Tottenham and Leeds United in their last match. They lost to Man City, for which they can hardly be criticised and they drew Fulham 0-0 at the start of February. But if we are to look further in the past, we will see five wins in six matches between the start of 2021 and early February – beating Everton, Burnley, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, losing only to Liverpool. In fact, their last loss against a team that is not from the Big Six was in the first half of September, when they lost to Newcastle. That is some feat right there.

Man United have not known for so much consistency recently, truth be told. In their last five games in all competitions, United have won only once, against Manchester City, but they also did not lose in the process, getting three goalless draws against Real Sociedad, Chelsea and Palace, before the Thursday’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Man United could really do with some consistency, as the last time they managed to get two or more wins in a row, it was the end of December and start of January. Hopefully that run starts this Sunday.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should win this one, no question about that, hopefully even with two or more goals of difference. It would be good to see this side finally start firing, as the goals have not been coming their way in the recent weeks, scoring just three times in the last five games. West Ham will be high on confidence, but they are a vulnerable side when playing teams like United and the Devils should get the most out of it.