What Do We Want From Manchester United In 2021?

Manchester United have started 2021 in the best possible way – with a win on the New Year’s Day. That kicked off another year in which Man United will be hoping to finally lift a trophy or two, a year in which some bigger progress will be expected to be made. After a disappointing departure from the Champions League in early December of 2020, the Red Devils will have to show more if this team is to be labelled as one making progress.

So what would Manchester United fans actually want from the team in 2021? What would they want from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? And what kind of successes would be considered realistic this year and which would be completely unexpected?

The Premier League – Things Are Looking Rosy?

The feeling around Manchester United is that this team is still far from being a finished product. Another summer transfer window was not ideal and although Edinson Cavani has proved to be a good choice to improve options in attack, that is still not good enough for the Devils. It was a more of a panic buy since the club could not sign anyone younger and closer to their peak age. But despite all of that, at the start of 2021, things are looking rosy. Despite all of that, Manchester United are equal on points with the league leaders Liverpool, despite playing one game less than they did. Sure, this is an odd season in which pretty much every team has their own issues they are not used to, but Solskjaer’s team has managed this season very well so far.

So what is the actual expectation in 2021? How realistic it would be to expect Man United to fight for the title to the very end? If that is to actually happen, then United must improve in all areas of their game. Liverpool and Man City will be expected to get into a higher gear throughout the season and it will be interesting to see can United keep up.

Domestic Cups – Is Silverware Any Closer?

Manchester United are in need of winning a trophy in 2021 and these cup competitions seem to be the most realistic option for them. The Devils are two games away from winning League Cup, but for that to happen, they will have to start with a win against Manchester City in the semifinal. Last season, United were stop in semifinals of both League Cup and FA Cup, when they were getting really close to the real deal. It feels like these competitions will never really be the most important thing when evaluating a coach, but Solskjaer could really do with a trophy here this season,

Making The Most Of Europa League

Manchester United have truly disappointed their fans in the Champions League this season. Exiting competition after group stage was a tough blow, but now the team should pick themselves up and try to make an impression in Europa League. Solskjaer might decide to use this competition to give playing time to some fringe players and that is fine, especially if the Devils keep themselves among the top Premier League teams in the standings. Giving priority to the league would be a wise thing to do. But if Solksjaer was to somehow only win Europa League this season, that would still be a very important achievement for the manager ahead of the new campaign.