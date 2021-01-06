CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

It is time for League Cup action – Manchester United play Manchester City in not just any Manchester Derby, but in a one that is going to decide which team will get into the League Cup final. Similarly to last year, United meet City, but this time across one leg and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backing his side to do well.

And here is the team Man United will be trying to do so. Solskjaer decided to not change anything in midfield and attack, as he chose to start Paul Pogba on the left flank, with Fred and Scott McTominay both in central midfield. Rashford will once again be on the right wing, with Bruno Fernandes occupying his usual spot behind Anthony Martial.