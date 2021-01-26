Manchester United vs Sheffield United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won their FA Cup fourth round match against the league champions Liverpool, piling on their misery with a 3-2 triumph and now the team is getting back to Premier League action. Sheffield United are coming to Old Trafford, the team with only one win all season and the side United defeated just over a month ago with a tricky 3-2 win in Sheffield. Here is everything you need to know about this match.

Team News

Manchester United will not be having many issues with the starting lineup, the only real one being the fact Marcus Rashford might not start. He sustained a knock last weekend and the issue is not serious, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might decide to let Anthony Martial start in his place, in order for Rashford to be 100 per cent ready for the Arsenal game this coming weekend. Also, Paul Pogba has played a couple of games in a row in the starting XI and he might be on the bench this time as well.

In terms of Chris Wilder’s side, there are six players injured and complicating his choices ahead of the game. Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell, Oli McBurnie, Sander Berge and Ben Osborn are all injured, while Lys Mousset might be fit enough to play.

Form Guide

Sheffield United are having a bit of a rennaisance January. After starting the season with the longest run in the history of Premier League without winning the match, the Blades have now started changing things around a little bit. In 2021, they have already won thrice, although only one of those wins came in the Premier League. First it was Bristol Rovers they defeated in the FA Cup, then it was against Newcastle in the league that they ended their terrible run, before a 3-1 loss to Tottenham. Their last match was a 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle, but the league will need to be their priority.

Sheffield United are still a masive 10 points behind the first team above the relegation zone and their run of matches is not helping them catch some momentum either. After that game against Tottenham, they will now face Man United and Man City, both in Manchester, before they host West Brom and Chelsea.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are not looking back in the past two months, as their 3-2 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup will be a massive boost to the entire team across both competitions. After a 0-0 draw against them in the league and that 2-1 win against Fulham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is need of a win against relegation-bound Blades because three days later they will face Arsenal in London – the last team to defeat United in the league.

Predicted Outcome

Considering just how many problems Sheffield United have, it is clear who the favourites are. When you factor in the form of the Red Devils in the past two months it is even clearer – Manchester United should win this match and this time with a goal-difference of two or more goals.