CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sheffield United

Manchester United are up for a new Premier League challenge. After an impressive 3-2 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, it is time to get back to the league campaign. The rival is Sheffield United, the worst team of the league and by some distance this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to make some changes in the starting lineup in order to keep the squad fresh.

Axel Tuanzebe gets the chance at centre-back, Alex Telles gets in the place of Luke Shaw, while Mason Greenwood gets the chance on the right flank. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will lead the team, with Nemanja Matic getting the chance in the centre of the park.