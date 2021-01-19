Fulham vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done well against Liverpool and have stayed top of the Premier League table, but already on Wednesday a new challenge looms. The Red Devils will be visiting London, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is set to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Here is everything you need to know before this match.

Team News

Fulham will have their fair share of issues in terms of picking the starting XI for the Wednesday night match. Robinson’s red card against Chelsea means he will miss the next three matches, while three players are sidelined. Tom Cairney, Mario Lemina and Terence Kongolo are all set to miss out on playing against United, while a couple of players could be back in the team. Aleksandar Mitrovic missed out on the Chelsea game, but he could be their focal point in attack this time around, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek should also play, after having to rest last weekend, due to Chelsea being his parent club.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are not having so many issues. Brandon Williams will miss out, while the usual duo of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo is sidelined, but also way far away from the starting XI anyway. This means Solskjaer’s main worry will be how much should he rotate for this one and try to rest his players before another Liverpool clash this coming weekend, this time in the FA Cup 4th round match. If he chooses to do so, then we could see Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Mason Greenwood start, as they could offer a breather to a few players who were in action last weekend.

Form Guide

Fulham are far from a great form. The newly-promoted side has won just two matches in the Premier League since the start of October. Since then, there have been three and a half months of football and they are still at just two wins. Those two wines came against a struggling West Browmich Albion side, which also got promoted from the Championship, while the other was a surprising 2-1 victory against Leicester at King Power Stadium. Since then, Fulham have only managed to beat Queens Park Rangers in FA Cup and even that came after extra-time.

It needs to be said that since their last win against Leicester, in their last match of 2020, Fulham have lost just two games and those came against Manchester City and Chelsea. In between the two of those games, Fulham drew against Liverpool, Brighton, Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham. They are currently sitting in 18th place with just 12 points, four points behind the first team ahead of the relegation zone, Burnley.

Manchester United, on the other side, have already played 11 matches since the disappointing exit from the Champions League and their form really picked up. The only four matches they did not win are a loss to Man City in League Cup and three draws in the league – against City, Liverpool and Leicester. That is why they are currently sitting top of the table with a two-point cushion.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United should beat Fulham at Craven Cottage. Those are our expectations, but this time we will not expected the Red Devils to get a win with more than a goal’s difference, because of the possible changes in the squad and also because United have recently been good at winning matches 1-0, as they did against Burnley and Watford.