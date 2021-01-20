CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are ready to stay at the top of the Premier League. For that to be the case, they will need to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage and this is the team that will try to do that. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to slightly rotate in this match in order to keep some fresh legs, putting Eric Bailly back in the starting lineup, giving some rest to Paul Pogba and let Mason Greenwood do his thing.

Also, important thing to not is that Anthony Martial will not be playing as the centre-forward, as that job will fall to Edinson Cavani who is back in the starting lineup. Harry Maguire captains the team, while David de Gea is in goal, as usual.