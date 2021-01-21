Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United like sitting top of the Premier League table and they will keep sitting there for a little while more. The Red Devils have defeated Fulham 2-1 at their Craven Cottage in London, with goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba getting an important comeback for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It was more of the same old same old from Man United, as they continued winning games away from home, but winning them after trailing first. Ademola Lookman scored after just five minutes of play, before Cavani equalised midway through the first half. Paul Pogba’s strike after 65 minutes of play proved to be enough for Man United to keep themselves top of the table before the weekend’s break due to FA Cup matches.

Here is what we learned from this important win in London.

Pogba Is Showing How Important He Can Be

Paul Pogba is in some form. After a lot of criticism he had to take earlier this season, he is now one of the best players in United’s team and he is actually showing that on the pitch. The Frenchman showed once again how important he can be for this Solskjaer’s side, as he once again made a performance which was driving the DEvils forward. In fact, his goals have won Man United a total of four points in the past week, as it was his goals against Burnley and Fulham which have made the difference from drawing the matches and actually winning them. It is good to see that it is not only his goals that are catching the attention and hopefully he will continue performing on this level.

Cavani’s Energy Is Contagious

Edinson Cavani might be the oldest player in Man United’s starting lineup, but sometimes he looks like he is the youngest. It is simply incredible how much energy he is ready to put into every minute of his performance, running around, moving and pressing opposition players. He is working his socks off, but is also having his usual predator abilities in the box. Cavani scored once again, proving he is Man United’s best striker.

Fulham Better Than They Used To Be

Manchester United have won 2-1, it was not the easiest of wins and Fulham have proved they will be putting up a real fight to stay in the Premier League. Whether they will be able to do so remains to be seen, but tjhe fact is that last night’s Fulham side looked much better than for a good part of this first half of the campaign. Scott Parker’s side was much improved, they looked more positive and they will be happy with the overall performance despite losing the game.

Man United Keep Themselves Top Of The Table

Manchester United will stay top of the Premier League table for a while. With this win, the Devils have 40 points, being the first point to reach that mark. The only way they could slide back to second is if Manchester City win their game in hand, but nevertheless, this has been a really good half of the campaign. Man United have started winning regularly in the past two months and they will only be looking to continuing that form. Title race is still far away, but it could get closer and closer with each win the Devils get.