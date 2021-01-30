CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Arsenal

Manchester United have slipped against Sheffield United, but against Arsenal they will try to get their first league win against a fellow ‘top six’ club this season and get a revenge for 1-0 loss at Old Trafford in the first half of the campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen his team and there not many surprises. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the full-back partnership, Fred and Scott McTominay will control midfield, while Pogba will get further forward alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Edinson Cavani starts as designated cente-forward, ahead of Anthony Martial.

As expected, Harry Maguire is the captain, his partner will be Victor Lindelof, with David de Gea being in goal.