Burnley vs Manchester United: Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have done their job against Watford in the FA Cup third round match and will now be turning their attention back to Premier League. Burnley are up next, a team that has improved in the past month or so and with plenty of rested players, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be hoping to keep up their good run of form in the league.

Team News

Burnley are having some issues ahead of this match in terms of personnel. Nick Pope had an ankle injury and it remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper will be able to get back to full recovery for Tuesday night. Will Norris still has some issues with his fitness, while Dwight McNeil also had some groing problems. However, while they might play, Jay Rodrigez, Kevin Long and Charlie Taylor are expected to miss the Premier League clash. That could make a lot of problems for Sean Dyche in his team selection.

On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to wait and see what to do with Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof. The manager said after the Watford game that all three are injured, but that does not necessarily mean they will all miss the game against Burnley. Eric Bailly had a neck injury against Watford and he might be able to get back into the team, while players like Phil Jones, Facundo Pellistri and Marcos Rojo will also not be expected to play. One thing that is positive for United is that Edinson Cavani has served his three-match ban and could be back in team. We could even see all of Rashford, Martial and Cavani start alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Form Guide

Burnley are getting in good shape and they are looking better and better in recent weeks. The Clarets were in a tough position during the most part of the first half of the season, often even in the relegation zone or just above it, but during the festive season, Sean Dyches’s side has made some breathing space between them and danger zone. Burnley started a good run after a 5-0 defeat over Manchester City in late November. They drew with Everton and then defeated Arsenal in London, before getting a point against Aston Villa. A 2-1 win over Wolves was followed by their only loss since the start of December, against Leeds. They defeated Sheffield United at home, before doing the same in the FA Cup against Milton Keynes Dons. Now, Dyche’s side has five points more than Fulham, the team which is best positioned of three sides in relegation zone.

Manchester United, on the other hand, started their year well with a win against Aston Villa, but then lost to Manchester City in the League Cup semifinal. That match was quickly forgotten with a 1-0 FA Cup win over Watford, in a match Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to rest most of his starters.

Predicted Outcome

And that could be another good thing for Man United in this match. Bruno Fernandes and others got some much deserved rest and Burnley’s games at Turf Moore are not what they used to be in terms of ‘making it a fortress’. Therefore, our choice would be Manchester United to win and score more than one goal in this match, making it safely to their 11th Premier League win this season.