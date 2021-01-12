News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

January 12, 2021

Manchester United can get on top of the Premier League standings and this is the team which will try to make that happen. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided on his starting lineup and there are some players that we did not see play against Watford which we expected tonight. Bruno Fernandes is back in the team, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford also start, but it is important to note Edinson Cavani is back in action after his three-match ban expired.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba will hold the keys to midfield, while Luke Shaw is ready to start at left-back.

