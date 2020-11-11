What Awaits Manchester United Players On International Duty In November 2020?

There will be a total of 15 Manchester United players on international duty this month so let’s just dig right in into who will play where and for what. Plenty of things to follow in the next week or so.

Spain – David De Gea

This should be a pretty straightforward month for Spain and David De Gea. Although they will meet the Netherlands in a friendly, more important matches will come in Nations League against Germany and Switzerland. With seven points after four matches, Spain are top of their group and two good results would see them clinch the place at the Nations League Finals.

England – The Domestic Trio

Man United once more have three players in Gareth Southgate’s England team. Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Dean Henderson have been called up. The Three Lions will play Republic of Ireland in a friendly, before embarking on clashes against Belgium and Iceland in Nations League. If they win both games, they will once again reach the Finals next year.

Sweden – Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof will have some big challenges with Sweden. After playing neighbouring Denmark in a friendly, Sweden will try to remain in Division A of the Nations League, but they face Croatia and France in those two matches. There will be a lot of football for Lindelof in these coming days.

France – Paul Pogba & Anthony Martial

Once again, both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have been called up for Didier Deschamps team. France will also want to reach the Nations League Finals in their final two matches, against Portugal and Sweden. They will face Man United teammates in those games, which could make it all the more interesting for our fans.

Portugal – Bruno Fernandes

And then there is Bruno Fernandes to close that triangle of teams with Man United players in the same Nations League group. Portugal are level on points with France, which will make their meeting all the more interesting. Fernandes’ Portugal want to retain the title they won in the inaugural season. Bruno should be rested beforehand in a friendly match against Andorra.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

The most important game of all will have Scott McTominay. His Scotland will face Serbia in EURO 2020 play-off match in Belgrade. A win would seal the place at next year’s tournament. McTominay will probably again play an important role as the right centre-back in the back three. Afterwards, Scotland could qualify for the next season’s Division A in Nations League, if they remain top of their group after matches with Slovakia and Israel.

Uruguay – Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani was not part of Uruguay national team last time, when he just joined Man United. Now he will be part of a team that will face Colombia and Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The Netherlands – Donny Van De Beek

Donny van de Beek did not play much for Man United in recent months and he should be happy to be more involved again, this time with his national team, as the Netherlands will play Spain in a friendly, before meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovin and Poland in crunch Nations League clashes.

Ivory Coast – Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has had injury issues once again, but he will be hopeful of getting back on pitch in Ivory Coast’s qualifiers for Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar both home and away.

Wales – Daniel James & Dylan Levitt

Wales have qualified for EURO 2020 and they will have a much calmer international break. First they face USA in a friendly, before playing Republic of Ireland and Finland in hope they will get promoted to Nations League’s Division A. Daniel James and Dylan Levitt will be in contention for those games.

Brazil – Alex Telles

And finally Alex Telles. Our new left back has recovered after being Covid-19 positive. He missed the match against Everton, but he will probably get some time on the pitch in matches against Venezuela and Uruguay in qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.