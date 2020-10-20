CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Here is the Manchester United team for their first match in the Champions League since the spring of 2019. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided which starting lineup is ideal to play with against Paris Saint-Germain away from home. It is definitely different from what most of the fans probably expected to see.

Solskjaer opted for a 3-5-2 formation, with the striking duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to lead the line and try to use their pace against PSG’s defence. Axel Tuanzebe also starts, which is a surprise given he has not started a game for a long time and Luke Shaw plays as the left of the three centre-backs. It will be interesting to see how much this system can nulify PSG’s attacks.