Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done it again. They have managed to beat Paris Saint-Germain in France for the second time in 18 months, this time with a scoreline of 2-1. Goals from Bruno Fernandes from the spot and then from Marcus Rashford late on were enough to seal the win, nulifying Anthony Martial’s own goal in between them. Man United started the Champions League campaign in the best possible fashion, beating the last season’s runners’ up away from home, surprising many, especially after their poor form at the start of the Premier League season.

Solskjaer Nails The Tactics

Often we have pointed out that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to do a lot more to be at a high level among coaches and managers and that he often makes mistakes in the process. This time it was completely different. Man United manager did everything perfect, getting his tactics spot on, and not just before the game, but also during the match as well. He decided to play in a 3-5-2 formation that would offer more defensively stability against a great attack PSG have and also enough movement among the energetic central midfield of Fred, McTominay and Fernandes.

Even when things needed to change, he summoned Paul Pogba, exactly at the time PSG were left without their ‘engine’ in Ibrahima Gana Gueye. That moved United closer to PSG’s goal and in the end Rashford scored the winner.

Man United Keep Getting Penalties

It is an incredible thing, but it is become truly valuable to Man United. Last season, the Devils were given over 20 penalties in all competitions and it seems like this season they are not going to slow down. They simply seem really good at drawing fouls inside the opposition’s penalty box. This time it was Martial that was brought down and while Fernandes did not score from his first attempt, that penalty did not count due to Keylor Navas coming off the line. He scored from the second try to put United ahead. Still, as valuable as those penalties are, they will not always be there to save the team and in the league especially, that seems like something worth remembering.

Tuanzebe Surprises Everyone

If you asked Man United fans how many of them expected Axel Tuanzebe to start the match, it is a big question how many of them would actually say they did. But his first start after almost a year was brilliant. He had some good loan spells in the past, most notably Aston Villa, but he also had many issues with injuries that were slowing him down. Against PSG, he was great in stopping Neymar and Mbappe, and at 22, it seems like he is finally showing his potential. Hopefully, he will be able to sustain such form and show it was not all just a one night wonder.

Neymar Does Not Threaten United

A match in which Neymar does not score against you is already a well played match, but limiting the Brazilian to just one shot on target and on key pass in the entire game is even better. Neymar did not seem in form last night and it was Kylian Mbappe who seemed to be team’s first star on the pitch.