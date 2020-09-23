Man United Transfer News: Dortmund Have Sancho Plan B, Romero Departure And More

Borussia Dortmund Have Sancho Replacement Ready

We still do not know what will happen with Jadon Sancho, but with each day passing by, it looks like the Englishman will be staying put in Dortmund for another year. Manchester United are getting closer to missing out on Sancho, their top priority signing this summer, but even with that being the case, Borussia Dortmund have prepared a potential replacement in case he made his move in this transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his ‘Here We Go’ podcast that Dortmund have a list of potential replacements and that Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is one of them, as they believe he could be a good Sancho replacement. But none of that will matter if Man United do not sign Sancho…

Will Romero Leave?

David De Gea is Manchester United’s number one between the posts and Dean Henderson has stayed this time around to try and fight him for the place in the starting lineup. We have even seen both of those two goalkeepers in action in the first two matches of the new season, with De Gea being in goal against Crystal Palace and Henderson getting his chance against Luton Town in League Cup.

But what about Sergio Romero? Henderson staying at the club was always going to mean Man United will want to sell the Argentine, as he would be a clear surplus to requirements. There have been interested parties to sign Romero this summer, but nothing has materialised just yet, which is not a surprise from one point of view. There are reports that Man United are demanding a substantial fee to let Romero leave, but also his wages are the issue as well.

Romero is earning £90,000-a-week, which is as much as Allison Becker is earning at Liverpool. It is clearly a problem Devils will now have to solve, since keeping Romero at the club is something that must be avoided.

What Is Going On With Telles?

Man United are still looking to improve tjeir full-back options, as Solskjaer believes the Devils need more quality in those positions. He is right and now James Ducker from The Telegraph is saying that is the reason for United going after Alex Telles from Porto. He would provide direct competition for Luke Shaw, allowing Brandon Williams to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka cover at right-back.

This would make sense, considering United are not thrilled with Timothy Fosu-Mensah nor are they going to put their faith in Diogo Dalot. Ducker also reports that the fee is still the problem regarding Telles’ arrival at Old Trafford. Man United and Porto must find a compromise if this deal is to actually happen.

Ousmane Dembele Not An Option

And finally, another part of the story that could be related to the whole Jadon Sancho thing. Man United were reportedly interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, in case they failed to get Sancho. That never seemed to realistic, but it seems it was something the Devils were thinking about.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dembele actually told Man United he wants to stay at Barcelona and does not want to make a move away from the club, also suggesting that Untied considered him as a winger option. It is good nothing will come of that, since the Frenchman has not been all that focused on his football and even he was, Dembele was almost constantly injured. Not to even start mentioning how expensive of an option he would be…