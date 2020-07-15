Crystal Palace vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United extended their undefeated streak last week, as they secured a 2-2 draw against Southampton the last time out, but that could be a costly result in the team’s path to earn a place in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League next season since The Red Devils conceded the equalizer on stoppage time. Eager to bounce back, now Manchester United will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Kick-off for this game is slated at 20:15 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might play with something quite close to his Best XI, as the team is more alive than ever in the race to clinch a spot in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. The only two absentees will be Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe. Despite the days of rest between one fixture and the other, Solskjaer is not likely to make many changes. The team has too much at stake to start making odd changes out of nowhere.

As for Crystal Palace, they won’t have two of their most experienced players in Christian Benteke (suspension) and Gary Cahill (thigh). As if that wasn’t enough for them, Jeffery Schlupp and James Tomkins have also been ruled out due to injury.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game on the heels of an 18-game undefeated streak in all competitions. This run includes 11 straight contests undefeated at the Premier League level (W7, D4) following their most recent draw against Southampton at Old Trafford. Their most recent loss came on January 22nd against Burnley, but United were not as strong back then as they are right now. Manchester United are in fifth place of the standings with 59 points, but they have ground to make up against both Chelsea and Leicester City. Manchester United are very much alive in the race for a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League berth. However, time is running out for them if they drop any more points the rest of the way.

Crystal Palace are trending in the wrong direction, though. They have lost each of their last five Premier League matches and have suffered defensively during that stretch. Palace have conceded an average of 2.60 goals per match across that five-game span. That’s not something positive considering how good Manchester United have look on the attacking end. The Eagles have not defeated Manchester United in almost 30 years, though. The Eagles are hoping for a first home win over Manchester United since May 1991. Can they pull set up against Solskjaer’s side?

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are favourites according to most bookmakers. Southampton enter this game in a strong run of form, but they do not have much to play for. That might make a difference against a Manchester United side that must win at all costs to keep their Champions League chances alive. Plus, Solskjaer’s men are playing good enough to defeat almost any team in the league at the moment. Based on what they’ve done of late, The Reds shouldn’t face major issues to secure the win in this contest.