Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made changes for the starting XI ahead of Thursday’s match against Crystal Palace.

The biggest change comes at the left-back position. Luke Shaw will be sidelined, so Timothy Fosu-Mensah will get the nod in his place. Plus, Scott McTominay will start over Nemanja Matic in central midfield. The Serbian midfielder will be on the bench, though.

The rest of the team goes as follows: