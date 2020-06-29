Brighton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United had to work harder than expected, but they clinched their ticket to the 2019-20 FA Cup Semifinals with a 2-1 extra-time win over Norwich this last Saturday. The Red Devils won’t receive much time to rest, however, as they’re already gearing up to take on Brighton Hove & Albion on Tuesday. This match will kick-off Tuesday at 20:15 GMT.

Team News

Just like it happened ahead of Saturday’s match at Carrow Road, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably rotate the squad quite a bit ahead of this contest. That said, it is virtually impossible to know which team he will line-up until there is a clear list of players available for selection. The squad is mostly fit, though. The only two absentees will be Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe, as both continue to deal with injuries.

Brighton, on the other hand, are also relatively healthy ahead of this contest. Their lone three absentees will be Jose Izquierdo, Steven Alzate and Adam Webster, all of them through injury. Webster, however, is the only one of the three who holds a semi-regular role in Brighton’s Best XI. As such, The Seagulls will be able to field a very strong team in this contest.

Form guide

The Red Devils enter this game on the heels of a 14-match undefeated streak in all competitions. This includes seven straight undefeated at the Premier League (W4, D3). It must be said Manchester United have gone undefeated in their two EPL games since the restart of the league, escaping with a 1-1 draw at Tottenham before convincingly beat Sheffield United by a 3-0 score at Old Trafford. Solskjaer’s men currently sit in sixth place of the standings with 49 points, althougb they have a game in hand over the fifth-placed team, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton, on the other hand, are in 15th place of the standings but enter this game on a three-game undefeated streak at the Premier League level (W1, D2). They have lost just once in their last five league contests and that should boost their confidence moving forward. That said, The Seagulls are just six points above the red zone and can’t get complacement. There are six games left in the schedule and could certainly complicate themselves with a loss here and other results going against them.

What is our recent record against Brighton?

The Red Devils have gone W3, L2 in their last five competitive matches against Brighton. One particular thing to note here is that the home side has won each one of those fixtures. Will Manchester United be able to end that streak with a win at Amex Stadium?

Manchester United have faced Brighton once this season, and that match ended with a 3-1 win for The Red Devils. Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United, while Lewis Dunk grabbed Brighton’s lone goal in that match.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are favourites according to most bookmakers. It is worth mentioning Brighton will face this game under pressure and, as such, will probably field their Best XI. However, The Red Devils are good enough to secure the win even if Brighton play nearly at full strength. Given their recent form and confidence, Manchester United tshouldn’t face major issues to secure the win in this contest.