Man United News: Devils Learn FA Cup Opponent, Sancho Talk And More

Manchester United have managed to get themselves into the FA Cup semifinals, after a tough away win at Carrow Road. The Devils got past Norwich City 2-1 with a winning goal coming through Harry Maguire after 118 minutes of play. It was a tough game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as we discussed yesterday, but now we are getting forward to more news about Manchester United.

Man United To Face Chelsea… Again!

We now know how Man United’s path to potential silverware in FA Cup will look like. The remaining three quarterfinal matches were played on Sunday and here are the results. Chelsea got past Leicester City with a 1-0 win, following Ross Barkley’s goal. They will also be Man United’s opponents in the semifinal match at Wembley, after the draw put these two teams together.

That will be the fourth match between the two sides this season, as they already met twice in the Premier League and also once in League Cup. Funnily enough, Solskjaer’s boys managed to win all of those matches with an aggregate score of 8-1. Now if Man United want to get into the final, fourth win will be expected.

The other semifinal will be Arsenal v Manchester City. The Gunners defeated Sheffield United 2-1 away from home, while City got a 2-0 victory in Newcastle, beating the Magpies through Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling goals. City will also be favourites to win this trophy, but it will not just fall into their hands either…

Sancho’s Price Will Not Go Down

A lot of talk has been there about Jadon Sancho coming to Manchester United. It really does seem like the Devils are the only club truly chasing Sancho this summer, but that does not mean it will be easy to strike a deal. Man United will have to pay upwards of 100 million pounds in order to get former Man City player. Now Hans-Joachim Watzke, Borussia Dortmund’s CEO spoke about the situation.

He said that Dortmund will not be giving any discounts for Sancho’s asking price, despite the fact that many clubs have less cash due to coronavirus crisis. Watzke confirmed Dortmund have clear ideas and that if Sancho wants to leave, the club will discuss everything providing interested club is ready to meet conditions. A lot of work will be necessary for such a deal.

Ighalo’s Crazy Stat

We spoke yesterday about the impact Odion Ighalo has had on Man United when he has been on the pitch, but this stat about the Nigerian is a really interesting one. Opta say that Ighalo’s is only the second player in Man United’s history to score in each of his first four competitive starts for the club and such feat has not been made since 1925 and James Hanson’s first four matches for the club.

Solskjaer First To Make Six Subs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first manager in the history of English football to make six substitutions in a single match. This would not have been possible if it was not for the new post-coronavirus rules. Solskjaer used all five of his substitutions in the regular 90 minutes, but since the match went to extra-time, he was allowed an extra change, which he used when Anthony Martial came on for Eric Bailly.