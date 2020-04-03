Manchester United Might Pay Up To £70m For Saul Niguez

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with several top midfielders over the last few weeks. Despite the fact the Premier League is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it seems The Red Devils will be major players in the transfer market over the next few months. Saul Niguez is the latest player to fall in that list.

The talented Atletico Madrid playmaker has been a target for several Premier League sides over the last few years and, in fact, Manchester City were quite close to acquire him in the past. However, now the Spain international seems closer to play for the “other” side in Manchester. Needless to say, he would fit perfectly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system.

Saul can operate both wide or in a central role. However, he fits better when he operates near the opposing box in an attacking-minded role. Plus, he’s very young for a player of his experience. If signed, he could easily become one of the club’s cornerstones for years to come. That’s exactly the type of player Solskajer wants to sign in the coming months in hopes of building a sustained winner.

To make things even better, The Red Devils lead the race for his signature. In fact, Diario AS reports Manchester United would be open to pay as much as £70m for the Spain international. That might not be enough to purchase him, though. Los Colchoneros rate him higher than that, and they could be open to ask well over £100m. Experts believe The Red Devils would have to pay as much as £135m to sign the talented playmaker. That would transform Saul into the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

A key cog in Diego Simeone’s tactical scheme, Saul has the quality and the intensity needed to thrive in the Premier League. Manchester United will have to work hard to sign him, but there’s no doubt he would be an impressive addition to the squad if he ends up playing at Old Trafford once the 2020-21 season begins.