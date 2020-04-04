Four Players Manchester United Should Replace This Summer

Manchester United still, like all the other clubs in Europe, have no idea when the season will resume. The Premier League has been halted for a while now and it will stay like that at least until the end of April. It may start then in front of empty stands and who knows when the last round of games will be played this summer. But nevertheless, we know that the season will be played out and that the next one will, in some capacity, have to be shorter.

All of that means that this summer will still be very important in terms of creating a new squad, refreshing it and regenerating. For that to happen, some players will need to be offloaded. In this article, we will look at five Man United players this team will be able to continue without, without losing too much quality, but still being able to actually earn something and get in replacements.

The replacements for these players do not necessarily have to be world class or anything like that, but rather players that will improve the overall quality of the squad, as that is something this team has been missing in recent years. The seasons are these days longer than ever…

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is now in his peak years, aged 27, but he is far from a player many have believed he could become. His performances in the past year or so have been really poor, being unable to score a Premier League goal for a year, and it is not like he is blessed with creativity. His dynamism can be useful, but Man United are not a team that can sustain an attacking midfielder without goalscoring or goalcreating ability. Mino Raiola is his agent and if some money could be earned, that would be a wise move.

Andreas Pereira

The Brazilian starred for Brazil at the U20 World Cup in 2015, when they reached the final, but his potential remained just that – potential. After returning from Spain, he hoped he could come in and become a regular starter, but he is not at that level. Only with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes it truly became obvious that that is not his level. At the age of 24, Pereira could potentially be sold for some decent money, before bringing in someone who could bring a bit more to this team.

Phil Jones

Well, it has been years now since the fans first started asking for Phil Jones to be sold, but this summer could be a perfect one to do that. Try to pass Jones to some other, lower level Premier League team perhaps, and then bring in someone who could make it a proper fight to play alongside Harry Maguire. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are there too and a new shrewd signing could make the things more interesting and this back four potentially more solid. Jones is simply not that player.

Odion Ighalo

Technically, Ighalo is not Man United player and he should not be signed on a permanent basis. It seems that he could remain a decent option until the end of the season, but then in the summer, Man United should splash some money to get in someone who could complement Martial, Rashford, James, Fernandes and Pogba.