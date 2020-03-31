Manchester United Growing Confident Regarding Chances to Sign Jadon Sancho Next Summer

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with several players over the last few weeks. Despite the uncertainity surrounding the English Premier League’s future, The Red Devils could be surprisingly active during the upcoming transfer window. Two players have already emerged as top objectives for the Old Trafford.

These are Saul Niguez and Jadon Sancho. Both could cost upwards £100m, but The Red Devils might create enough funds to purchase them both. They would have to part ways with Paul Pogba and maybe other players, but the money should be there. Now, the trick is not the interest of United in these two star midfielders. It’s the fact that they are surprisingly confident in landing them both in the coming months.

Analyzing Sancho’s potential suitors in England

Sancho’s move to Old Trafford is anything but certain. However, some suggest The Red Devils are favourites to acquire the star winger. Here’s the catch. The 20-year-old Dortmund star wants to return to England, but very few teams have enough resources to purchase him. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham could be counted as out of the race. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United would be the only “realistic alternatives”.

The Reds already have two high-price wingers in Sadio Mane. They have would to sell one of them to land Sancho, and that doesn’t seem likely. Manchester City are not a realistic destination, either. Sancho already left the club since he wasn’t going to have enough first-team opportunities when he was 17. That’s not likely to change now, as Pep Guardiola has Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling to fill the wing roles, as well as Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United, then, are the lone potential alternative if Sancho wants to return to his home country. There’s no question The Red Devils would welcome him with open arms.

Sancho “commits unofficially” to join Manchester United

There’s another issue that has not been analyzed yet. The club’s management are certain they can sign Sancho this summer regardless of what happens with the rest of the 2019-20 season — if it ends at all.

The limited information coming out of Old Trafford suggests Sancho WANTS to play for Manchester United. He has been promised the team’s n° 7 shirt, used by club icons such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, Sancho could even join United even if the club do not qualify for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. The interest seems to be real.

United want him as well. Which team wouldn’t want him, considering he has registered 31 goals and provided 42 assists in 90 games as a professional players? Those are elite numbers that surpass what Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did during their first 90 games as pro players. We are not saying Sancho will be better than them, but the potential is there.

By all accounts, Manchester United must do everything in their power to acquire the star winger. He seems to be the perfect piece missing on the team’s puzzle.