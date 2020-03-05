Derby County 0-3 Manchester United: Five Things We Learned

Manchester United are through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, after beating Derby County 3-0, away from home. Thursday night brought another comfortable win, after that 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge in Europa League seven days ago.

This time it was Luke Shaw who opened the scoring and then Odion Ighalo scored a brace, with one goal coming in the first and the other in the second half of the match, to seal the victory. Here is what we learned from this match.

Man United The Way They Should

This was a one just like Man United needed it to be. Comfortable, assured, without much fuss and whilst also resting some of the first-team players. Nemanja Matic did not play, Harry Maguire was unable and Marcus Rashford too. David De Gea was given a day off and Bruno Fernandes left the pitch after just 66 minutes, when it became obvious the Rams could not get anything from this match. A good day in the office for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Odion Ighalo Makes An Impact

The Nigerian striker got his second start since joining Man United on loan and again he took that chance. Last time he was starting, he scored a goal and this time he bagged two. Ighalo did well in the first situation to make it 2-0, when he got the better off two Derby defenders, while after 70 minutes into the game came his second. His first shot was blocked by a goal-line clearance, but he was there to smash it under the bar from the second try.

Another Clean Sheet For Romero

Sergio Romero was once again in goal in a cup match and once again, he did his best to keep the clean sheet. This was his 13th appearance this season in all competitions and already his 10th clean sheet. Sure, some of the teams he played against are at a lower level, Derby included, but then again, having a second choice goalkeeper who can be so reliable helps this team a lot to feel even more assured.

Man United’s Form Continues

The good form Man United are in is continuing. This was ninth match in a row in which Man United did not lose. That last loss came against Burnley, when United lost 2-0 at Old Trafford, but since it has been six wins and three draws. The Devils also conceded just two goals in the process and both in 1-1 draws, against Club Brugge and Everton.

Considering that both of those goals came after Man United players themselves, then that is some streak.

The Devils Are Three Games Away From A Trophy

Now that Man United are into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, the team is only three wins away from lifting a trophy. It is a long road though and it will not be easy, but it is good to see United making these steps. The next match will be coming a couple of weeks’ time, when United will visit Carrow Road to play Norwich City. Last time they visited the stadium, it was a comfortable league win and one more of those would bring Man United back to Wembley.