Three Players That Could Have Similar Impact As Bruno Fernandes If Man United Sign Them

So, these days Bruno Fernandes is one of the favourite subjects of all Manchester United fans. And who could blame them? The Portuguese has been phenomenal since joining the club a month and a half ago and has been the club’s best player in that time frame. Many are already praising Ed Woodward for being persistent in getting him from Sporting Lisbon this January despite not managing to do so last summer.

But that got us thinking. If Bruno Fernandes has been able to improve this side so much just by his proactivity, eagerness to make things happen and, of course, his obvious qualities, then somewhere out there most be some other players could make the same or similar impact on Manchester United.

We are now looking at four players that could potentially make such difference if they were to join Man United this coming summer.

Jadon Sancho

Obviously, this is the easiest pick of them all and a pick any club in the world would make right now. But he must be on this list. Jadon Sancho is spectacular! Simply unbelievable and passing on any kind of opportunity to get him would be stupid. Sure, there might not be any chance to get him, as Borussia Dortmund would want to keep him, but that does not have to be the case necessarily.

Sancho has 14 goals and 14 assists in Bundesliga alone this season and his displays in the Champions League have been equally amazing. His position on the right wing would be perfect for this United side and he would be able to make things happen on his own. With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, that would be *some* trio!

Wilfred Ndidi

Whenever we see rumour mills and Manchester United, there are always some players from Leicester City being linked with them. First it was Harry Maguire and that happened in the end. Then it was James Maddison who has been amazing for the Foxes and also Ben Chilwell was mentioned here and there. But no one is talking about Wilfred Ndidi and if there is one Premier League club that should get him – that is Manchester United.

The Nigerian defensive midfielder is maybe even a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers’ team, the one that makes them tick from behind, giving them a platform to go and do their thing up front. Ndidi is diligent, his stamina and work rate are incredible and he is someone that would be much needed in this Man United side.

Luis Alberto

And in the end, one of the less obvious names is Lazio’s Luis Alberto. We have been linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for eternity now, but the Spaniard is also a great player. He is playing as an attacking minded central midfielder who is very creative and proactive. He has four goals and 12 assists in Serie A this season, as Lazio are playing incredibly well. Those numbers alone tell you that he really likes to give the good chances to his teammates. Him and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield three with Wilfred Ndidi?

Wow, do not let us dream about that!