Transfer Speculation: Manchester United Lining Up Three Moves If Paul Pogba Leaves

Paul Pogba seems set to leave Manchester United this summer. The 26-year-old star midfielder is not happy with his role at Old Trafford and is keen to leave the club for the second time in his career. Undoubtedly, losing him would be a huge blow for the team given his status as a world-class player.

However, Manchester United are not wasting time to find potential replacements. According to a report from The Daily Star, The Red Devils have identified three targets in case Pogba leaves the side during the summer. These are Jadon Sancho, James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Sancho is the toughest one to sign since Dortmund will undoubtedly command a nine-figure transfer fee to join the Old Trafford side. Leicester easily expect an €80m fee for Maddison, while Villa might get around €50m for Grealish. That sounds like a massive spending spree for United.

For what is worth, Maddison and Grealish have both admitted they would like to play for The Red Devils. That could be a driving factor in transfer negotiations.

How do these three players fit from a tactical point of view?

Having said that, all three players would be quality additions for the side. Maddison could feature in a central role, allowing the likes of Fernandes, Daniel James and Anthony Martial to play freely as wingers where they thrived the most. Although the former Norwich star is also adept at playing wide when needed.

Grealish would be an alternative to boost the depth at winger as well. The Aston Villa star won’t play for The Villains if they get relegated, meaning he could be slightly cheaper than expected. His pace and goalscoring threat from the wing could add an interesting skill set upfront.

Last but not least, we have Sancho. The explosive winger has been one of Dortmund’s best players this season and most of the top teams are keen to sign him next summer. United are not leading the race by any means, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do everything in their power to try and snap him away from Dortmund.

How have they performed during the 2019/20 season?

Maddison joined Leicester from Norwich City for £24million in 2018 and has already scored nine times this season. Meanwhile, Grealish has nine goals and seven assists in all competitions this term. Sancho has 15 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances so far this season.