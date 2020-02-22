Manchester United vs Watford – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 on Thursday, and The Red Devils are now set to play in the Premier League this Sunday. Following their win over Chelsea earlier this week, now Manchester United will aim to make it two wins in a row when they take on Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday. Kick-off for this match has been slated at 14:00 GMT.

Team News

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at the potential return of Scott McTominay this Sunday. “I think he might be in the squad”, Solskjaer said. “Scott had a rest day today, so let’s see how he is tomorrow”, he added. The Scotsman has missed United’s last 13 matches in all competitions. However, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe continue to rehab from their respective injuries. Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Lee Grant remain out, while Mason Greenwood is doubtful due to illness.

On the other hand, Watford will receive a massive boost with the return of both Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia. Both players have returned to training after spending the last few weeks on the sidelines. It remains to be seen if either of them will be involved in this fixture, however. One player that has already been ruled out is Daryl Janmaat. The Dutch full-back will return to action next week with the U23 side, meaning he’s still a few weeks away from returning to first-team duty.

Form guide

Manchester United are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions. They secured a 2-0 win at Chelsea in their previous Premier League match, and they secured a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League the last time out. For what is worth, The Red Devils are coming off a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League the last time out. If we include all competitions into the mix, then Solskjaer’s men currently boast a W3, D1, L1 and have not lost any of their last four games. Plus, they had a good run of results during the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Red Devils topped Group L with 13 points thanks to a W4, D1, L1.

Things have been quite tough for Watford this season. The Hornets drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match before the winter break, and that result pushed their winless run to four games in the Premier League. For what it worth, The Hornets are in 19th place of the Premier League standings with Norwich City below them. The Vicarage Road side have been underperforming all season long, meaning they enter this contest as massive underdogs at least on paper.

What is our record against Watford?

United have faced Watford 13 times in the Premier League, posting 11 wins and two defeats. The previous meeting between these two clubs this season ended with a 2-0 win for The Hornets, though.

Since 1950, these two teams have met 33 times in all competitions. Manchester United have a clear edge, winning 22 times while drawing five matches and losing just six outings.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United enter this game in a decent run of form, while The Hornets have been struggling badly. Expect The Red Devils to try and establish dominance as soon as the games kicks off. After all, a win here could push them one step closer towards a potential UEFA Champions League spot ahead of the 2020/21 season. As things stand now, this game should be quite tight but Manchester United are favourites on paper.