Scouting Next Man United Opponent: Watford Want It All Over Again

Manchester United have already played two matches this week but another will be coming on Sunday. The Devils are set to host Watford at Old Trafford, after getting a 2-0 win over Chelsea and then just a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in Belgium.

The match against the Hornets will be a perfect chance to get the second consecutive league win, something Man United have not done in 2020. Here are some things you need to know before the game.

The First Match

The first match between the two sides was played on 22 December and Man United fans will want to forget it. Watford won 2-0 at Vicarage Road and without much fuss too, as they had it all pretty much under control for the most part of the match. Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney scored for an important three points for the hosts. Man United rallied late on to try make things happen, but it was never really going to happen, considering the overall performance of the team.

After that game came the last consecutive league wins Man United have had this season.

What Happened Since?

After that game, Watford went on to have another five matches without losing. They won three in a row, and those wins were sandwiched by two draws. They got a point off of Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur, but they managed to get past Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth. Those six matches (Man United included) yielded 14 points out of 18.

The wins against Villa and Bournemouth were truly deserved and it was hard seeing any other result considering their performances. Against Wolves, they were more lucky.

However, after this run ended, they lost to Villa and Everton and then drew against Brighton.

Can Watford Survive?

All of that meant that Watford now have 24 points after 24 matches, which puts them on par with West Ham, a point behind Villa, two behind Bournemouth and four behind Brighton. Considering they are now in 19th place, that is very important for the Hornets. They might be in relegation battle, but they are now standing much better than few months ago. Now they really can stay in the league, but they will have to continue with strong performances.

Watford were in shambles, with Quique Sanchez Flores and Javi Gracia before that. There were several managerial changes that did not bring in anything, but then came Nigel Pearson who managed to give the team much needed energy and belief, after which those good results came. But they must keep it up.

Where’s The Danger Coming From?

Obviously, Troy Deeney is the main player, after so many years, that remains the truth. He has been a bit underperforming, as he scored five goals from 6.35 expected goals. However, Gerard Deulofeu has been more all-round than him, as he has been scoring and creating too. The Spaniard scored four goals and assisted five, 10 goal contributions from 10.7 expected goals+assists.

That is good for him, but also Abdoulaye Doucoure is someone Man United should pay attention to, as the central midfielder is known for making late surges forward.