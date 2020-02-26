Manchester United vs Club Brugge – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are 90 minutes away from reaching the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Following a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge last week, now The Red Devils will determine their fate at Old Trafford. The Belgian side are underdogs, and United will try to take advantage of that. Kick-off for this match has been slated at 20:00 GMT.

Team News

Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe continue to rehab from their respective injuries. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have both been ruled out as well. Scottish international Scott McTominay should return to the starting XI here. Lee Grant has also been ruled out.

On the other hand and just like it happened in the first leg, Brugge are at full strength. They have absolutely no injuries to report ahead of this matchup.

Form guide

Manchester United might have drawn the first leg of this tie on Belgian soil, but The Red Devils enter this game in a great run of form. The Red Devils extended their undefeated streak to six games (W4, D2) following a 3-0 win over Watford the last time out. To make things even better for The Red Devils, they had a good run of results during the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Red Devils topped Group L with 13 points thanks to a W4, D1, L1.

On the other hand, Brugge enter this tie as one of the third-placed teams from the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Belgian Jupiler Pro League giants ended third in Group A, behind PSG and Real Madrid but ahead of Galatasaray. Brugge posted a W0, D3, L3 mark in the group stage, something widely expected given the opponents they were facing. Aside from sitting at the top of the standings, it’s worth noting Brugge are currently riding a 10-game undefeated streak in all competitions (W5, D5).

What is our record against Club Brugge?

United have faced Club Brugge thrice in the past. Excluding the first leg of this tie, the other two matches came during the qualifying rounds of the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils won both games, securing a 3-1 win at Old Trafford and a 4-0 victory on Belgian soil. This means United are W2, D1 in their all-time record against Brugge.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are in a great run of form and the recent wins should be morale boosters for them. Expect The Red Devils to try and establish a good differential as soon as the game starts, as that would provide even more value to the goal they scored away from home in the first leg. Plus, they could have an advantage due to the quality of their squad compared to Brugge on an individual basis. As things stand now, this game should be quite tight but Manchester United are favourites on paper.