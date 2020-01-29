OFFICIAL: Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Bruno Fernandes, Marcos Rojo Leaves On Loan

Embed from Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ed Woodward and Manchester United have found the man they were looking for.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international comes from Sporting CP. Per reports, Manchester United have paid £49.50m to sign the 25-year-old attacking midfielder.

The club will officially announce the move soon. The transfer is subject to a medical and the agreement on personal terms. But those two things should happen in the coming hours, considering there are just two days left before the January window closes.

Fernandes joins United in the midst of another impressive season for Sporting Season. The talented playmaker had scored 15 goals in 26 matches across all competitions for Sporting this season.

Marcos Rojo set for Estudiantes La Plata loan move

However, the arrival of Fernandes is not the only noteworthy news regarding Manchester United’s senior squad. It has also been announced that Marcos Rojo will leave the club on loan until the end of the season.

The former Argentina international will join Estudiantes La Plata. Rojo will fill the void left by Gonzalo Jara since he didn’t have enough minutes at Old Trafford anymore. And while the future is uncertain, all signs point towards Rojo leaving Manchester United for good.

Rojo spent five-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford and featured in 122 games. He bagged two goals, dished out four assists and received 28 yellow cards in 9.156 minutes as a Red Devil.