Man United News: Shocking Attack On Woodward’s Home And Fernandes To Join Club

Manchester United are preparing for their match against Manchester City in League Cup semifinal second leg match, which will see them try to recuperate from a 3-1 loss in the first match at Old Trafford. It is a huge task and we will have plenty of time to talk about that match, but we will have to turn our attention to other things this time, considering some things that have happened on Tuesday night.

Shocking Attack On Ed Woodward’s Home

Incredible news broke out on Tuesday night when the videos started circulating on social media showing several people throwing flares at the house of Ed Woodward in Cheshire. Soon afterwards, the media reported that to be true, as the Woodward’s home was attacked by 20 or 30 so called fans of the club. They apparently wore balaclavas and the attack happened around 8 pm.

The good news are that Woodward nor his family were home at the time of this shocking attack. Manchester United issued a statement soon afterwards, saying that they are aware of the incident and that they will be working with Greater Manchester Police to identify the hooligans. They also claimed that anyone who is found guilty of a criminal offence or trespassing on Woodward’s property will be banned for life by club and may even face prosecution.

The club also noted that things went too far, as expressing opinion is one thing and endangering and attacking others a completely different one.

And that was a strong, but much needed statement from the club, as the thugs calling themselves Man United fans do not deserve to ever be mentioned in the context of this club. They should be banned from Man United matches for life and prosecuted by police for their acts.

Bruno Fernandes To Sign For Man United… Finally

Manchester United have been trying to sign Bruno Fernandes since the summer transfer window and it looks like they are finally going to do it and just before the January window shuts. According to various media reports, the two clubs found an agreement about the transfer fee and the Portuguese midfielder will undergo a medical in the next 48 hours. According to the BBC, Man United are still looking to make additional signings before the end of the month, but that is not what people will be thinking much about now.

Fernandes is set to join the club and that is the most important thing after those prolonged negotiations. According to the Telegraph, Sporting Lisbon player will sign a four and a half year contract with Man United, until June 2024, with the option to extend it for another year.

The Times are suggesting that Man United will pay 55 million euros for him and a further five million payment based on next season’s appearances and another five million based on Champions League qualification. Should he win the Ballon d’Or or #mufc win the Champions League, an extra €15m will be owed to Sporting, which right now seems a bit over the top.

Nevertheless, it seems safe to say – Welcome Bruno!