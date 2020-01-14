Manchester United vs Wolverhampton – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United haven’t been able to shake off their inconsistencies this season, and right now they are going through a rough patch with just two wins over their last five games in all competitions (W2, D1, L2). They will face Wolverhampton for the second time this month after these two sides drew their Third Round match in the FA Cup at Molineux. This time, both sides will clash at Old Trafford and only one team can advance to the fourth round to face the winner of the tie between Tramnere and Watford. This match will kick-off at 19:45 GMT.

Team News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t provide a full update regarding team news for this encounter. However, the Norwegian tactician said the squad won’t change much compared to the side that played against Norwich City last weekend. We’ll probably have a similar squad to what we had at the weekend against Norwich, he told MUTV. Ashley Young, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcos Rojo have been ruled out for this match. Eric Bailly is edging close to full fitness, but he has been discarded as well. Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard are both doubtful, while Marcus Rashford could receive rest.

Meanwhile, Wolves won’t have defender Willy Boly and young midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, as well as striker Diego Jota. In fact, manager Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters he might not have many alternatives to assemble his starting XI. “It’s going to be the same squad as the previous game (against United),” Nuno told reporters in his press conference. “Diogo had a scan yesterday and next week I think he’ll progress on the pitch. He can start his healing process, he’s doing OK so hopefully he can start with us next week. It’s important, the same as Boly, important, of course.”

Form guide

As outlined above, Manchester United enter this game having won two of their last five contests (W2, D1, L2). This will be the repeat of the Third Round match, as the previous meeting in this competition ended with a scoreless draw. The Red Devils have been playing quite well in Cup competitions this season. They are in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, and also reached the UEFA Europa League knockout stages after topping their group. Can they extend that solid run of form in Cup tournaments with another win at Old Trafford?

On the other hand, Wolves enter this contest on a poor run of form since they enter this matchup on a four-game losing streak with two draws and two losses over that span. They are yet to score one more goal since defeating Manchester City 3-2 on late December. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men reached the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League, and they also sit in seventh place of the Premier League standings with 31 points. Despite their poor run of form, they are a threatening side that can pull the upset at Old Trafford.

What is our recent record against Wolverhampton?

Wolverhampton and Manchester United have met on 103 occasions. Manchester United have won 48 times, drawing 19 and losing 36. This will be the 11th FA Cup tie between the two sides. Seven of the previous 10 have happened at Molineux.

Plus, Manchester United once again take on Molineux in what has been a tough stretch of form against them. The Wolves are undefeated in their last five matches in all competitions against The Red Devils (W2, D3).

Predicted outcome

Both Wolves and Manchester United are coming off inconsistent runs of form. However, United seem to have the edge when it comes to recent form. The Wolves are struggling of late as well. But they should be confident ahead of this contest given their record against The Red Devils. As it has been the case with the previous matches between these two sides at Molineux, we could be line for another tightly-contested affair. But the Wolves’ recent run of negative form could give Manchester United a slight edge here especially considering they are playing at home.