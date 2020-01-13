Man United News: Fernandes Getting Closer, Rojo Talk And More

The new week started off strongly! Manchester United are reportedly very close to signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon this week, but that is not all that is happening. There are also talk in the media about a couple of players getting offers for a move, but also the fact that Man United will have two very important matches this week, against Wolves in FA Cup 3rd Round Replay and against Liverpool in the league.

There is a lot to talk about, so let’s dig in.

Bruno Fernandes Getting Closer To Manchester United

The talk of the day is the impending deal with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of Bruno Fernandes. According to various media sources, this deal is getting closer and closer and it looks like there will be more talk between Man United and Sporting. Man United want the player, the player wants to make a move and Portuguese club wants to earn a handsome transfer fee.

According to the latest reports, Man United are offering Sporting 50 million pounds plus another 10 in add-ons. However, there is still to be found deal – Daily Mail claim Sporting want 64 million pounds straight, without add-ons. That is what is apparently holding things from getting done, but it does not feel like there is a big stepping stone that will not be got past.

Ole Gunnar Solkjaer wanted a midfielder last sumer, but the deal for Fernandes did not happen as the asking price was deemed too high. United were also interested in Sean Longstaff back then, but Newcastle also asked for a huge sum. It looks like the situation right now is better than six months ago.

Marcos Rojo Has An Offer

Marcos Rojo is always being mentioned as one of the players that could leave the club and according to BBC 5 Live, the Argentine full-back has an offer from Turkey. The report says that he prefers that move to the offer he was presented by Sporting Lisbon.

However, it is possible that nothing will happen this month as Solskjaer already several times said that he would hate to lose a player before getting someone else in before the departure.

Scouting Rice

The Daily Mail have another interesting story. They are saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had sent his personal scout Simon Wells to the Sheffield United vs West Ham match in order to watch Declan Rice.

Rice was often rumoured with a move to Man United, as the 20-year-old centre-back played every minute of the Premier League campaign so far.

Leicester Looking At Shaw?

There are even some reports in the media today saying that Leicester City could be making an offer for Luke Shaw. The report suggests the Foxes could be targeting Man United left-back and they are inclined towards him in the case of Ben Chilwell leaving the club. Chilwell is apparently being target by both Man City and Chelsea and Shaw could be Leicester’s choice in that case. Still, it does not feel like Man United would be even thinking of selling him.