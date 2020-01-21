Man United Host Burnley And Jude Bellingham Rumours

Manchester United lost their seventh Premier League match of the season on Sunday, when Liverpool defeated them 2-0 at Anfield. That was, unfortunately, not such a surprise, considering how immense Liverpool have been since the start of the season. But now, Man United stand in front of a different kind of challenge – Burnley.

The Red Devils will meet the Clarets less than a month after their first meeting. On 28 December, the two sides met at Turf Moor and United won 2-0 without much fuss. It was then that we talked about Turf Moor not actually being a fortress as many still perceive to be. But now, United will have another reason to really go for another win over Sean Dyche’s side.

The Champions League Race

It is clear that the Premier League this season is simply not of that quality it was a year or two years ago. That also means the race for the Champions League football is different. For example, Chelsea have won just 40 points from their first 24 matches and they are still going to remain in fourth place despite the results on Wednesday night. But also important fact is that if United beat Burnley, they will be just three points behind Frank Lampard’s side.

It really shows how poor this campaign has been (looking overall) in terms of quality, but that is also a good chance for Man United to get over all of their lost points. Putting pressure on Chelsea will not be easy, especially now that Rashford is injured, but a good start with a win over Burnley should be truly desired.

Burnley’s January

Dyche’s side played four matches since meeting Man United and thus four in 2020. The first game was a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Turf Moor and since then they also have two wins and a loss. Both of their wins came at home, against Peterborough in FA Cup and surprisingly against Leicester in the league. whilst they lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Against Villa, they really failed to take their chances and that result was somewhat skewed in the end, but then again, they did the same to Leicester last weekend when Jamie Vardy failed to convert a penalty.

Jude Bellingham Reportedly Closer To Man United

Manchester United have started paying more attention to English and British talents, as the club themselves tried to repeat constantly since the last summer window and now another deal could happen. According to various reports, Man United are eager to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City. But most important facts are that the midfielder is just 16 years old and according to The Athletic, the Devils are ready to splash 25 million pounds in order to sign him.

That is a staggering amount of money for such a young player competing in the Championship and it is also mentioned that Mike Phelan had scouted the player recently. Signing Bellingham so young and for such amount of money could put pressure on the player in terms of expectations, but also on the club to play him at such tender age.

Some reports are even suggesting Bellingham could be reluctant to make such move, as there would be a big chance of him playing for reserves or getting loaned out. That is why such a deal right now would seem out of place. After all, Man United have other priorities.