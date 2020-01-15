CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs. Wolverhampton For FA Cup Third Round Replay

Manchester United have decided which 11 players will start in the FA Cup Third Round Replay match against Wolverhampton.

The most notable absence is the one of Marcus Rashford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to start Mason Greenwood on the right wing, and Daniel James on the left. Rashford will probably come off the bench if things get tricky.

Plus, Sergio Romero gets another start between the posts. David De Gea will receive rest, as Lee Grant will be the back-up shotstopper.

Without further ado, here is United’s starting XI for this game.