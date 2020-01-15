Manchester United 1-0 Wolves: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United have done it – they have beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers to qualify for the FA Cup fourth round, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in a replayed match at Old Trafford. After the initial 0-0 draw at the Molineaux 10 days ago, Man United have now gone through with a goal from Juan Mata after 67 minutes of play.

That goal was enough to seal the victory and get United into the next round. Now, the focus will most certainly shift on Liverpool.

Man United Finally Break The Duck

Wolverhampton Wanderers got promoted from the Championship in 2017-18 season and since then they had never lost to Manchester United, until tonight. That might not seem like a long period, but there were already five matches between the two sides, with Wolves winning twice and getting a draw on the other three occasions.

Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has managed to break the duck and finally beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s side. They have been a bogey team for United, but a good performance from the Devils was enough to see them off. Man United mostly controlled the game and had the better chances to get past third round of the competition.

Juan Mata’s Best Month Of The Season

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match after getting the most out of Wolves’ disoriented defence in a sequence that had seen Brandon Williams sending a good long ball from the back, Martial collected it and passed it to the Spaniard at just the right time and Mata was then off to get closer to goal and dink the ball over Wolves goalkeeper.

This has been Mata’s best month of the season, which is not hard to conclude, since all two of his goals and four assists have come in the best 30-odd days, since that game against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League. He also got the winner just four days after collecting two assists against Norwich. Good to see him start his 2020 so nicely.

Matic’s Form Improves

This was also a good night for Nemanja Matic. He was often criticized this season for poor performances and whatnot, but since returning from his injury issues, the Serbian midfielder has been one of United’s best players. He was really good against Wolves, too, as he controlled the midfield nicely alongside Fred.

It was also his 100th match for Manchester United, which made things even better.

Sergio Romero Is Absurd

And whilst we are praising, we have to praise another Man United player. Sergio Romero is often mentioned in the conversation of being the best second choice goalkeeper in the Premier League. He confirmed that once again, after securing his 34th clean-sheet in only his 53rd match in goal for United.

Such numbers are truly obscene, as Romero has achieved a clean-sheet in 64 per cent of all of his matches at the club. The Argentinian had two saves on the night to deny Wolves a goal for the second time in 2020. Man United fans adore him and it is even a bit unlucky to not be able to see him in action more often…