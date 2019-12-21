Watford vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United might be coming off a 1-1 disappointing draw against Everton the last time out in the Premier League, but they secured a semifinal berth in the EFL Cup on Wednesday when they defeated Colchester United. In their final game before the Christmas period, The Red Devils will take on a struggling Watford side aiming to extend their strong run of form over the last few weeks. Kick-off for this match is scheduled for Sunday at 14:00 GMT.

Team News

Paul Pogba has returned to training, although he is yet to return but should be only a couple of weeks away. Diogo Dalot will play in a youth friendly looking to gain match fitness, and he should be even closer to return to action. Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all out. Expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep rotating the side, something he has done consistently over the past few weeks.

Watford will recover Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra after both players missed last weekend’s match against Liverpool. Former Manchester United players Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley will miss this game due to injury. Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat will also miss this contest.

Form guide

Manchester United have been on the rise in recent weeks. They are coming off a draw against Everton in the Premier League, though, and that wasn’t a good result. But United have lost just once in their last 10 competitive matches. This good run of form not only has them in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup semifinals, though. The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place of the standings with 25 points, although a win could potentially move them to the fifth spot.

Meanwhile, Watford look like clear relegation candidates midway through the season. The Hornets sit dead last in the standings with nine points, and they have won just once all season long. They have lost four of their last five Premier League matches as well. It would be a miracle if they get something out of this match given how poor they have looked in recent weeks.

What is our recent record against Watford?

These two sides have met 12 times in the Premier League and Manchester United have the upper hand, registering a W11, L1 mark. If we add all competitions into the mix, then The Red Devils continue to have a clear edge with 22 wins over 32 matches (W22, D5, L5).

The recent record against the Hornets also favours the Old Trafford side. Manchester United have won five straight and 16 of the last 17 meetings in all competitions against Sunday’s opponent.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are on a great run of form entering this contest. Meanwhile, Watford have looked quite poor and it seems they can’t get a win to save their lives at the moment. Given what has happened with both clubs over the last few weeks, Manchester United shouldn’t have major issues to secure another win despite playing on the road.