Scouting Next Man United Opponent: Watford Want To Win

Manchester United have ended their winning streak in the league last weekend when they drew 1-1 against Everton. Such a slip up was hurtful since it came on the back of two really important, tough victories. That is why the match against Watford will be of huge importance.

Getting the points against the side sitting at the bottom of the league is an imperative and Man United need to continue making up the ground in order to get even closer to the top four as soon as possible. Here are the things you need to know about Watford ahead of the Sunday’s clash.

How Are They Doing So Far?

Simply put, Watford have been dreadful. This season goes in that direction that ultimately leads to relegation. After getting to the FA Cup final last season and failing to qualify for Europa League in the last couple of matches, they are now at the bottom of the league and almost looking like a lost cause. They have won one match from 17 and are six points away from the 17th place.

Considering that their only win came against Norwich about a month and a half ago, the team that is just above them in the standings, it is easy to realise that this has been and will continue to be a tough campaign for all Watford fans. They lost 8-0 to Manchester City, 3-0 at home to Burnley and Brighton and 3-1 also at home, against West Ham United. That is not a good look on them.

Managerial Changes

Watford have made a lot of managerial changes this season, too many considering we are still in December. After a poor start to the campaign, Javi Gracia was sacked already in early September, before Quique Sanchez Flores returned to his old post to replace him. That was an odd decision from both the club and the manager, as it never felt there was anything for Sanchez Flores to actually build on.

Watford continued playing poorly and the Pozzo family continued making rushed decisions. The Spaniard was sacked once again, with Nigel Pearson coming in to try and make a turnaround. He already managed to do at Leicester in the spring of 2015, when the Foxes miraculously stayed in the league, the same league they will conquer 12 months later. Maybe Watford hope Pearson will do the same thing five years later.

Incredible Lack Of Goals

It is simply incredible how little Watford are scoring. They found the net just nine times and their expected goals suggest they should have 19.47! That is a difference of ten goals, which would have definitely put them much higher in the standings had they scored that many goals.

But they did not, as they have been erratic and sometimes unlucky. The fact that no player at Watford had scored more than two goals this season is a good enough illustration. Gerard Deulofeu has done the most work of all Hornets, scoring twice and adding two assists. Andre Gray is the attacker United should pay attention to, although his form this season has not been good at all.