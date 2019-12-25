Manchester United vs Newcastle United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United suffered one of the most disappointing defeats of their 2019-20 season, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Watford, a team that sits dead last in the Premier League standings. But The Red Devils will have the chance of a quick turnaround this Thursday, when they will host Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will aim to revenge the loss they suffered against The Magpies earlier this season. This match will kick-off Thursday at 15:00 GMT.

Team News

Paul Pogba came off the bench the last time out, and he should start in this game based on how good he looked against The Hornets. Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all out. Expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep rotating the side, something he has done consistently over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could be without Paul Dummett. The defender is doubtful due to a groin injury, but he’s not the lone absentee for The Magpies entering this match. Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Ki Sung-yueng and Allan Saint-Maximin have all been ruled out. Ciaran Clark is out as well and Jetro Williams has a knock, so Javier Manquillo could be improvised on the left side of the defence.

Form guide

Manchester United have been on the rise in recent weeks despite the loss against Watford. The Red Devils have lost just twice in their last 11 competitive matches but the recent defeat saw them drop to eighth place in the Premier League standings. They are on a two-game winless run in the EPL and have won just twice of their last five contests (W2, D1, L2). However, The Red Devils have not lost at Old Trafford since August. They will aim to extend that run with another positive result here.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have been in form over the last few weeks. The Magpies are one spot below Manchester United and have the same 25 points. The differential? They have earned one more win, three fewer draws and two more defeats. For what is worth, Newcastle are on a strong run of form with three wins over their last five matches, losing just once over that span (W3, D1, L1).

What is our recent record against Newcastle United?

Overall, Manchester United have played against Newcastle in 168 times across all competitions. The Red Devils have a W86, D39, L43 over that span. If we consider only the Premier League matches at Old Trafford, these two sides have met 24 times. United have won 15 times, while drawing eight times and losing just once. That lone defeat came in 2013 due to a 1-0 score.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are coming off two winless matches, while Newcastle have won three of their last four contests. The Magpies are the better team if we analyse the last five matches. But United have been dominant at home and will aim to extend that run for one more week. They should take advantage of a depleted Newcastle side to to secure another win in front of their crowd.