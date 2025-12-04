CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United are back at Old Trafford and looking for important points against West Ham. They will try to get them with a slightly changed team. The main difference to previous matches is Ayden Heaven’s start in the middle of the back three, where he will be alongside Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw. Senne Lammens will be in goal behind this trio, while Diogo Dalot continues to take up the left wing-back position. That is why Amad Diallo has to go on the right flank, while the usual central midfield partnership remains – this is the job of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will pair up as two attacking midfielders looking to bring help to the sole striker Joshua Zirkzee.