Mason Mount Signs For Manchester United – What To Expect Now?

It is finally a done deal. Manchester United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in a long-awaited deal which many expected to be over in June. But, despite it getting into the new month, and changing things for Chelsea’s financial accounts, the Red Devils have secured for Erik Ten Hag the player he wanted and the player that could and should improve this Man United team. With the official information coming from the club that Mount signed the deal and will be taking the iconic number 7, it is time to more closely inspect this deal.

Details Of The Deal

Mason Mount’s transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United has been finalized for a fee of £55m, making him Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer. After negotiations led by John Murtough, United’s football director, Mason Mount has arrived at Old Trafford and signed a contract until 2028, with the option to extend for an additional year. The 24-year-old adds to Ten Hag’s creative options as he is capable of playing in midfield or as a No 10, providing competition for Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. The total cost of the transfer could potentially reach £60m.

According to The Athletic, reports suggest that Mason Mount is set to earn a weekly wage between £200,000 and £250,000 upon his arrival at Old Trafford. This will be a more than double the bump in his wages, as he was on around £80,000 on his recent contract with Chelsea.

What Can United Expect From Him?

Mount is an intelligent player who loves to be in possession of the ball, but is also good in quick attacking transitions where he can attack the space. He is a creative player who loves to be proactive, playing the ball further forward and breaking the lines with his passes. It will be interesting to have him alongside Bruno Fernandes, as both players like to create chanecs for others, but he can also be a goal threat arriving late near the box. All of this could make him a really interesting addition to Ten Hag’s team and, if a proper new striker comes in to, then it will be fun to watch Mount and Fernandes create an abundance of chances for those around them, but still be able to be on the end of those attacks, too.

How Was His Last Season?

Mount clearly did not enjoy his last season at Chelsea, but then again, who did? He was part of a dysfunctional team in a way Man United are exactly becoming the opposite of. With mere three goals and two assists in 24 matches, 20 of which he started, Mount was definitely disappointed. But the year before that was the one where he really showed himself – it was then that he ended up in double digits in both regards, with 11 goals and 10 assists. That was a serious output which suggests there is something about Mount that Ten Hag could unlock.

Man United’s new number 7 was great in terms of 5.95 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which put him in the 93rd percentile among all players in top European leagues in his position. But while Mount will be expected to not be so great in defence, last season he was good there too, with 1.98 tackles per 90 and 1.34 blocks per 90, putting him into 87th and 79th percentile respectively. Those will be the things Ten Hag will want to get the most out of, as well. It seems there is enough about Mount to make Man United fans excited for the next season.