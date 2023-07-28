Man United Transfer News: Maguire Is A Wanted Man, Trio Closer To Leaving

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United’s are still moving towards the signatures of Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund, but while we await news in regards to those two potential deals, there was recently a lot of talk about possible departures from Old Trafford. Here is what you need to know.

Maguire Is A Wanted Man

While Manchester United are looking at ways to sell Harry Maguire or at least loan him out to a club from which they could ultimately get a transfer fee, probably not many fans expected to have five big Italian clubs mentioned in the conversation.

Maguire was already linked with West Ham United, with the Hammers reportedly offering 20 million pounds for the England international. That offer was rejected by Man United, but now Corriere dello Sport are claiming all of Napoli, Juventus, Inter, Milan and Roma are monitoring Maguire and looking at ways they could potentially sign him. The same source claims United would be open to a ‘classic operation’ done by Italian clubs – which si for them to loan Maguire with an option to buy inserted in the deal. How realistic this is to happen remains to be seen, but it could be good news for United.

Fred Agrees Terms With Galatasaray

Fred has been mentioned the entire summer as the player Man United will be looking to offload and with Sofyan Amrabat getting closer to Old Trafford, the Brazilian’s departure could finance at least a good chunk of the fee expected to be paid to Fiorentina. According to Sky Sports, we are getting closer to Fred leaving, as the midfielder reportedly agreed personal terms with Turkish side Galatasaray. They are not the only club eager to sign Fred, with three others lurking – another one from Turkey, Fulham, and one club from Saudi Arabia. It seems that Galatasaray are by far the closest to getting their man, but they will still have to negotiate a transfer fee with Man United. Reportedly, there is still a gap in valuation of the fee, but it is not believed to be so big that the two clubs will not be able to work out a solution.

Henderson Could Be On His Way Out

Man United could also let Dean Henderson go to Nottingham Forest once again, but this time it could be for good. According to Manchester Evening News, the Devils are receptive to negotiating a loan deal with Forest, but with an obligation to buy. In fact, United would like that transfer fee to be paid by January, giving Forest a half-year breathing space in regards for financing the deal. It remains to be seen what Nottingham Forest think about such a possibility.

Real Sociedad Want Van De Beek

And last but not the least, Donny van de Beek could also be among players leaving Man United this summer. According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Van de Beek is completing his pre-season with maximum intensity with the aim of leaving Man United. Reportedly, Real Sociedad are interested in him and they could offer a loan deal to Man United, with an option to buy the player after the following season. Van de Beek’s time at United has been so underwhelming it seems highly unlikely Ten Hag will be eager to block such a potential move, even though the Dutchmen work together at Ajax with pleny of success.